Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.51 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.