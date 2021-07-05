Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

