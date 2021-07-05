Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €81.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €77.85 ($91.59) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €79.95 ($94.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.55.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.