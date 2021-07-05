Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

