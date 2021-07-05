Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.