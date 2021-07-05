Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

