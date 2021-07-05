Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $64,344.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.