Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 9th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10,037.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 2.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

