Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 713 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $348.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.02. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

