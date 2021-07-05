Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,502 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Leslie’s worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

