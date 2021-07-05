Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $28.55 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,827,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,010,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

