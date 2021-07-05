Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $70.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

