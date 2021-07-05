Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.82 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

