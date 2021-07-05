Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$107.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93. Legrand has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.