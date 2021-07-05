LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

