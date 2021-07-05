Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

