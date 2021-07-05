Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 23,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 454,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

LGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.86 million and a PE ratio of 110.00.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

