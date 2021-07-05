Lido DAO Token Hits One Day Volume of $836,911.00 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $836,911.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00004646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

