Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCAP opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

