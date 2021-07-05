Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $66.96 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $66.96 million and $7.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.61 or 0.00810211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.80 or 0.08074440 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

