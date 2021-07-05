Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LOOP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 247,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,804. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

