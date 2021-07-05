Lossless (LSS) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $536,927.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,135 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

