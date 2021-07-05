Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Holdings Cut by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,787 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:MIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,507. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.