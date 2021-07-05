Maecenas Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $323,119.69 and approximately $97.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

