Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS URNXF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
