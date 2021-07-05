Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS URNXF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

