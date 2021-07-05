Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MHLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. 140,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

