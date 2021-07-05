MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $319.94 million and approximately $664,614.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.67 or 1.00155811 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.