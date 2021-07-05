Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.