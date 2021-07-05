Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective upped by Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

MRO opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

