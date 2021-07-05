Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Marine Products comprises about 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.19% of Marine Products worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPX opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

