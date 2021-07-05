Mark A. Ledoux Sells 3,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAII opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

