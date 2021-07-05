Mark Stevens Acquires Shares of 5,629 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

