Mark Stevens Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mark Stevens cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.