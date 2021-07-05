Mark Stevens Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.