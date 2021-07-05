Mark Stevens Has $591,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mark Stevens lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $938.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $939.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $858.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.