Mark Stevens Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mark Stevens cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

