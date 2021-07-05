Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.