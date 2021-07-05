Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $29.69. 48,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,953. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

