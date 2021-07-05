Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

