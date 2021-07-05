Matryx (MTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,870.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $36,870.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matryx has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

