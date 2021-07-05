Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 981 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.23. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

