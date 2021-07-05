Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $175.51 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Autohome worth $175,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 471,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,695. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

