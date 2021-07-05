Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $571.49 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,108 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.67% of S&P Global worth $571,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.63. 21,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,843. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $415.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

