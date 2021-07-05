Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,396 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $56,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 470,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.88. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

