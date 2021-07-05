Maxcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $338,793.57 and approximately $25.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,501.18 or 1.00051179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.01 or 0.01293403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00399047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00393972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005908 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

