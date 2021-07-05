Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $104.03 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

