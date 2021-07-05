MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 408,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.