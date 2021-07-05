McCormick & Company, Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.59 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

