McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.63. 87,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

