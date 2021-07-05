Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

