Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.